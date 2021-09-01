Dominating the K-pop industry with her music, BLACKPINK star Lisa is also known to be an international fashion force to reckon with. Lisa has been experimenting with various styles that range from her outfits, accessories and hairstyles. The artist has pulled off every fashion trend from quirky to classic with her swag and style. Be it advertising for a brand or giving an interview, Lisa makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. Let us have a look at six times when Lisa gave major style goals. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Unveils the Stunning Title Poster of Her First Single Album ‘Lalisa’!

1. The Fringe Look

Fringes work well for Lisa. The artist looks cute, bold and smouldering hot in her fringes pulling off the look at its best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

2. Fashion Accessories

If you are an ardent Lisa fan, you must have come across her beautiful pendant chains. The artist loves wearing a pendant chain with her OOTDs/OOTNs all the time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

3. Cardigans

Lisa’s fashion sense with regards to her outfits is spot on! The cardigans and jackets worn by Lisa give a more casual-chic look making it one of the major take-away outfits from the artist's stylish wardrobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

4. Sling bags

Call it a sling bag or bag with belts, Lisa loves to carry them around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

5. The Cap Look

The artist is making wearing caps cool again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

6. Mask it Up

Giving out an important message to stay safe, Lisa has posted pictures of her wearing masks during this tough time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Try these different styles donned by Lisa to amp up your fashion sense just like LISA!

