Sharvari Wagh maybe a few movies old in the industry but the girl has our attention already. While we loved her in Bunty Aur Babli 2, we are falling harder for her each day, courtesy of her social media account. Sharvari's hot and appealing photoshoots have often wooed our hearts and the recent one is no different. Now, we aren't the only ones who are going gaga over her new photoshoot pictures. Even Diet Sabya (the mighty fashion critic) is raving about how she deserves all your attention. Bunty Aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals How Overcame Hydrophobia for Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji’s Film.

Sharvari earlier took to her Instagram account to share some sensuous pictures from her new photoshoot. Dressed in a sexy satin dress, the girl was oozing all the hotness and it won't be wrong to say that she looked hotter than the tropic. While her sensuous expressions made us go weak in our knees, her simple but chic styling made us root for her harder. If these pictures don't make you fall in love with her then we don't know what will. With nude lips, contoured cheeks, subtle eye makeup and wavy hair, she completed her look further. Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Intriguing Details About His Character Rakesh Trivedi AKA The OG Bunty In This BTS Video!

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, if all the boys out there are wondering if the actress is single, well seems like she's not. There are reports that Sharvari is dating Vicky Kaushal's actor brother, Sunny Kaushal and that would explain why she was a part of Vicky-Katrina's wedding ceremony. But we bet the wedding bells won't ring for them anytime soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).