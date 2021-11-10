Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have reunited almost after a decade and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the duo on the big screens in their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. They’d be seen as husband and wife duo, or say, Bunty and Babli. The makers have shared a BTS video in which Saif has shared intriguing details about his character Rakesh Trivedi. He has revealed the reason why he got involved with this film. The handsome hunk also shares how he enjoyed the playing ‘the role of a guy who was over the hill, whose got big paunch, kind of happy to just chill and listen to his wife who yells at him a lot’. One just can’t wait to see the ‘long suffering good husband’ on the big screen.

Watch Saif Ali Khan As Bunty In This BTS Video:

Meet the Pro Bunty and watch how his character came to life. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th Nov! pic.twitter.com/XRmTFL87lI — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 10, 2021

