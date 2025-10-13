Actor Ahaan Panday, who impressed audiences with his debut in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, recently melted hearts with his latest gesture. The young star visited Sitaram Mill Compound, Mumbai Public School, spending a wholesome day with children and inspiring them to believe in their dreams. After ‘Saiyaara’, Ahaan Panday To Romance ‘Munjya’ Fame Actress Sharvari Wagh in Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF’s Upcoming Film? Here’s What We Know.

Ahaan Panday Inspires Mumbai School Kids During Heartwarming Visit – See Post

Ahaan Panday Wins Hearts Interacting With School Kids

In several photos and videos circulating online, Ahaan is seen interacting warmly with the students. He joined them in class, chatted with them about their ambitions, and posed for cheerful pictures. One particularly adorable photo shows Ahaan sitting on the floor with the kids, making heart signs with his hands and flashing his signature smile. He even took the time to sign autographs and engage with each child personally.

Ahaan Panday’s Inspiring Moment With Schoolgirl

In a viral video from the visit, Ahaan was seen motivating a young schoolgirl to repeat after him, saying, “I am going to be the biggest IPS officer in the world.” The moment won hearts online, with many fans appreciating his humility and positivity. Social media was soon filled with fan reactions praising the actor for his thoughtful gesture. One fan commented, “My real hero, my superstar, my Saiyaara. So proud of you.” Another wrote, “Respect for Ahaan.” Several others dropped heart and fire emojis, celebrating his down-to-earth nature. Did Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Just Soft-Launch Their Relationship on Instagram? Have ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Made It Official? (View Posts)

Ahaan Panday Shines in ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan, who has already made a strong mark with his debut film Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda, continues to enjoy massive popularity among fans. The film, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, turned out to be a blockbuster, reportedly grossing INR 569.75 crore worldwide on a budget of INR 60 crore. Before stepping into the limelight as an actor, Ahaan worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on projects like Freaky Ali, Rock On 2 and The Railway Men. According to reports, the actor will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming untitled film alongside Sharvari. With his mix of talent, charm, and genuine compassion, Ahaan Panday is proving that he’s not just a rising star on screen but also an inspiration off it.

