Supremely gorgeous Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, is no stranger to drawing media attention to herself and her amazing wardrobe choices. But when it is Cannes, obviously she upped her game! She made heads turn at the current Cannes Film Festival 2023 with her sexy attire. The Spanish model, 29, accessorised her sleeveless golden dress with some jewellery. As the super sexy model went down the red carpet, all eyes were on her. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly 'Not Happy' With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Read to Know Reason.

Georgina was pictured at the Cannes Film Festival walking down the red carpet by the Swiss luxury watch and jewellery brand Chopard. The model shared an Instagram story of herself wearing this dress, which became headline news and was the subject of numerous reports. Fans fell in love with her ensemble and she had Twitter, Instagram, and other social networking sites buzzing.

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the French drama Last Summer (L'Ete dernier) had its world debut, and the supermodel made a breathtaking entrance. She did, however, publish a carousel of images on her Instagram as she was getting ready for the event at the Hotel Martinez, in which she is seen on her balcony before later eating lunch inside.

Georgina Rodriguez at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. 😍pic.twitter.com/w7UgBOBJrd — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 25, 2023

Georgina Rodriguez Walks Cannes Red Carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

According to the Spanish television show Socialite, there was tension in paradise because Rodriguez had spent hours shopping in a mall in Riyadh and Ronaldo was "fed up" with her. Even the possibility that the two would have soon taken different courses after the purported rift was raised. Ronaldo shared a beautiful photo with the message "Cheers to love," while Rodriguez retaliated by saying "only idiots" believe rumours. Even Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, emphasised that the rumours were "all lies," and the Portugal international's most recent public display of affection is further proof that the relationship is still going strong.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2023 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).