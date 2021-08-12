Cara Delevingne, the British model celebrates her 29th birthday this year and we can only wish her tons of happiness on her special day. Cara, who initially had no inclination towards pursuing a career in modelling was later awarded the model of the year award at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. Cara has since then come a long way, pursuing her career in singing and acting as well. While Cara was always known for her tall and lean frame, we'd also like to highlight her strong sense of fashion that captured our eyeballs. Being a model, fashion runs in her blood and she has established a rather strong connection with it. Cara Delevingne Reveals the Challenges She Has Faced While Coming to Terms With Her Sexuality.

Cara is a red carpet marvel who likes to dress up for every occasion. She knows how to present herself and moreover, she doesn't shy away from expressing and flaunting her real self. Her choices aren't very girly but more gothic and rebellious in nature. One peek inside her wardrobe and you are convinced that she loves silhouettes that are slightly feminine but also edgy at the same time. She likes making bold choices and she confidently nails them, one outfit at a time. Seeing her strut in style on the red carpet is marvellous and we are glad for there's never a dull moment in her closet. Cara Delevingne Says ‘Merry Orgasm to You’ to Her Friends, Reveals Gifting Them Sex Toys Since Launching Her Brand of 'Sex Tech'!

On Cara Delevingne's birthday, this year here's recalling some of her best fashion moments.

In Longchamp

Cara Delevingne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Iris van Herpen

Cara Delevingne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In David Koma

Cara Delevingne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Cara Delevingne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Burberry

Cara Delevingne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Balmain

Cara Delevingne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Cara Delevingne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cara recently made headlines when she was amongst the guest appearances at the iconic Friends Reunion special episode alongside other popular names like Justin Bieber and BTS. She came in as a model, flaunting one of the nostalgic pieces from the cast's wardrobe and she was definitely a delight to look at. And while we are still busy relishing that moment, here's wishing her an eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Cara Delevingne!

