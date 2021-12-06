Cardi B, Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence, put on a busty display at Playboy x Big Bunny party at Art Basel in Miami Beach. The 29-year-old "WAP" hitmaker styled by Kollin Carter looked sensational in a VERY tight dress, which btw was made after deconstructing a Prada skirt. Cardi made no efforts to hide her voluptuous figure in a clingy, blingy tight dress with a statement Playboy Bunny necklace. Her pictures went viral on social media in no time. American Music Awards 2021: Cardi B Stuns in a Golden Mask at Red Carpet, Puts a Show-Stopping Display in Seven Outfit Changes!
A bit more about Cardi's risque dress, it was made by Matthew Reisman. The NYC-based fashion designer and professional tailor, in his Insta post, gave out details about 'Cardi Bunny's' OOTN. He made this bling dress in three hours using a Prada skirt and one yard of lining, all hand sewn! Take a bow, Matt.
Stylist Kollin Carter Shares Cardi B's Pics
View this post on Instagram
Designer Matthew Reisman Shares Details of Cardi B's OOTN
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Cardi took to Instagram to share the brilliant news with her fans and supporters, stating: "Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know y'all are going to love what we put together.
"I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Centerfold the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun." According to a press release obtained by People magazine, Cardi's role will involve providing "artistic direction" across the Playboy brand.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).