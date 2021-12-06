Cardi B, Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence, put on a busty display at Playboy x Big Bunny party at Art Basel in Miami Beach. The 29-year-old "WAP" hitmaker styled by Kollin Carter looked sensational in a VERY tight dress, which btw was made after deconstructing a Prada skirt. Cardi made no efforts to hide her voluptuous figure in a clingy, blingy tight dress with a statement Playboy Bunny necklace. Her pictures went viral on social media in no time. American Music Awards 2021: Cardi B Stuns in a Golden Mask at Red Carpet, Puts a Show-Stopping Display in Seven Outfit Changes!

A bit more about Cardi's risque dress, it was made by Matthew Reisman. The NYC-based fashion designer and professional tailor, in his Insta post, gave out details about 'Cardi Bunny's' OOTN. He made this bling dress in three hours using a Prada skirt and one yard of lining, all hand sewn! Take a bow, Matt.

Earlier, Cardi took to Instagram to share the brilliant news with her fans and supporters, stating: "Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know y'all are going to love what we put together.

"I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Centerfold the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun." According to a press release obtained by People magazine, Cardi's role will involve providing "artistic direction" across the Playboy brand.

