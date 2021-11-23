At the American Music Awards 2021, Cardi B owned the red carpet and also the stage with her dramatic outfit changes! The WAP rapper set AMAs red carpet on fire with her grand appearance in a black gown by Schiaparelli, mesh veil and a golden mask. The rapper went through several outfits during the show. But she set the tone on the red carpet wearing a golden mask, long metallic nails, black gloves, and long bold earrings. Along with these major fashion moments, this year's AMA was all about shine and sparkles. BTS was being crowned winners of this year’s AMA, Olivia Rodrigo got the New Artiste of the Year trophy, and everybody's favourite Taylor Swift bagged the award for Favourite Female Pop Artiste.

Cardi B Takes 2021 AMA Red Carpet by Storm in Schiaparelli Gown, Veil and Golden Mask!

In Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall ’21 Couture Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

In Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall ’19 Couture Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

Queen Cardi Leaving Everyone in Awe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHESCARDI (@shescardi)

Slaying in Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEAN-LOUIS SABAJI (@jeanlouissabaji)

Watch Her Take The Stage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laurel DeWitt Showroom (@laureldewittshowroom)

Just Woww

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦚CARDI FAN PAGE🦚 (@okurbardie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)