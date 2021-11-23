At the American Music Awards 2021, Cardi B owned the red carpet and also the stage with her dramatic outfit changes! The WAP rapper set AMAs red carpet on fire with her grand appearance in a black gown by Schiaparelli, mesh veil and a golden mask. The rapper went through several outfits during the show. But she set the tone on the red carpet wearing a golden mask, long metallic nails, black gloves, and long bold earrings. Along with these major fashion moments, this year's AMA was all about shine and sparkles. BTS was being crowned winners of this year’s AMA, Olivia Rodrigo got the New Artiste of the Year trophy, and everybody's favourite Taylor Swift bagged the award for Favourite Female Pop Artiste.
Cardi B Takes 2021 AMA Red Carpet by Storm in Schiaparelli Gown, Veil and Golden Mask!
We just gettin started over here….. @AMAs pic.twitter.com/xHFgmQzlPJ
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 22, 2021
In Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall ’21 Couture Collection
View this post on Instagram
In Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall ’19 Couture Collection
View this post on Instagram
Queen Cardi Leaving Everyone in Awe
View this post on Instagram
Slaying in Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture
View this post on Instagram
Watch Her Take The Stage
View this post on Instagram
Just Woww
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)