'Bombshell' Charlize Theron celebrates her birthday today and we are already busy singing her glory. The only actress in Hollywood who's taken seriously when it comes to action movies, Theron's a myth buster who enjoys breaking stereotypes one after another. Her on-screen transformation has been applauded time and again and her off-screen one is equally evident and awe-worthy. While pantsuits have remained a constant in her wardrobe, Theron has managed to incorporate few additional changes wherein she ditched her usual bodycon dresses for something that's a bit more feminine and delicate. The Old Guard Movie Review: Charlize Theron's Action Film Garners a Variety of Praises From the Critics.

Charlize's hairdo has had its own journey. It continues to be a prominent part of her personality and they have varied with time. However, the Atomic Blonde actress has rarely had any trends to follow. She prefers being in her own skin and approve things that really work for her. Change for her needn't be anything exceptional. It can be simple even basic at times. Theron's red carpet soiree has often been dominated by her love for Dior and yet there have been instances when she has extended her gratitude for labels like Gucci and Givenchy. Charlize Theron Reacts to Furiosa Prequel, Says the News of Recasting Was a Tough One to Swallow.

As the much-talented actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we go back in time and relish some of her best red carpet outings from the recent past. Have a look...

In Gucci

Charlize Theron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Charlize Theron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Charlize Theron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dior

Charlize Theron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dior

Charlize Theron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dior

Charlize Theron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Charlize Theron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Theron's style transformation over the years has only gotten better with time. From lacy dresses to elegant gowns, she has allowed her wardrobe to evolve and how! It's been 21 years since she marked her debut in Hollywood and things weren't always hunky-dory for her. But she managed to navigate through the rough waters and her efforts paid off gradually. We love her, we admire her and we adore her. And on that note, let's raise a toast to her marvellous self and also, her brilliant style file that is.

