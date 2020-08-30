Chitrangada Singh! She is a gorgeous woman, without a doubt and has successfully tapped on being a-stunner-at-all-times vibe. While her conscious choice of essaying roles that have highlighted a strong sense of self resulting in a fine film repertoire, off-screen too, she keeps a steady temperament of fine styles. With a strong basic game, experimental styles are her forte as she collaborates with different stylists and even plays it out with an engaging beauty and hair game. A versatile fashion arsenal spelling perfectly into ethereal ethnics, earthy neo-ethnics, bold cut gowns, brilliant hued ensembles and chic western separates, Chitrangada compliments it all with a signature million-dollar smile and spunk. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning style moments that showcase her versatility. We also love for a fact how Chitrangada always flaunts a bold lip colour as a perfect accompaniment to all of her looks. Unflinching and bold, Chitrangada rarely opts for the much in vogue nude lips which makes it all the more refreshing!

Citrangada exudes oodles of confidence with a distinctive non-fussy vibe perfectly riding all of her styles. Which is why Chitrangada believes in personal style being a perfect extension to one's personality. Here's a closer look at her sartorial moments. Chitrangada Singh Channeling That Brilliant Sassy Saree Vibe Is for a Whooping Rs. 49,000!

The Readers Travel Awards 2018 by CNT Traveller India saw Chitrangada dabble in subtle colour blocking with a Reem Acra creation. Statement earrings, wavy hair and glossy makeup completed the look.

Chitrangada Singh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Women's Entrepreneur Exhibition 2019, Chitrangada who was styled by Eshaa Amiin flaunted a yellow floral Mrunalini Rao flowy dress with statement earrings, subtle makeup, red lips and wavy hair.

Chitrangada Singh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Business Icon Awards 2019, Chitrangada flaunted a glossy ice blue Gaby Charbachy off-shoulder gown with statement earrings, delicately lined eyes, pink lips and wavy hair.

Chitrangada Singh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Times Education Icons 2018 Awards, Chitrangada draped a sheer Mishru saree with Diosa jewels, bold red lips and wavy layered hair.

Chitrangada Singh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an event for Volkswagen India, Chitrangada wore a yellow Tanieya Khanuja off-shoulder dress with gold-toned earrings, bold red lips and wavy hair.

Chitrangada Singh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Filmfare Awards 2019, Chitrangada wore an ivory Maison Yeya voluminous sleeved gown with a deep plunge, shimmery red kips, messy updo and bold gold-toned earrings.

Chitrangada Singh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Mid Day Travel Expo, Chitrangada wore a pleated dress in pink and red by Zwaan featuring a plunging neckline. Jewellery by Minerali, wavy hair and subtle makeup with red lips completed her look. Chitrangada Singh on Casting Couch in Bollywood: 'If You're Comfortable, Then Go Ahead; I'm Not Here to Judge Anyone'.

Chitrangada Singh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Showing us just how classiness goes a long way to fabulousness, Chitrangada delights! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

