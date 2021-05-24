The Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is one of the sought-after models in the fashion industry. She is known for her good looks and perfectly toned physique. Georgina enjoys a major fan following on social media. The 27-year-old model loves to share her sizzling pictures on the photo-sharing app to keep her fans hooked. Georgina also shares a few glimpses of her family moments with Cristiano and their kids. Recently, she took to her official social media handle to share a ravishing picture of her and she took the internet by storm with the same.

In the picture, Georgina can be seen donning a sexy printed lace-up bikini and she is looking extremely hot. The stunning picture is from her latest photoshoot for the brand Effeck. She opted for nude makeup and kept her beautiful black hair open. She has posted this picture after congratulating Cristiano as he picked up the 32nd honour of his career after Juventus defeated Atalanta to win the Coppa Italia.

Georgina posted a picture of the star Juventus forward with his latest trophy to praise him for his latest achievement. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Call him the one and only. Another great record for the greatest of all time."

Now, let’s take a look at Georgina Rodriguez's latest posts here:

Georgina has also posted a beautiful picture with their kids Alana, Eva, Mateo, and Cristinao Ronaldo Jr. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Dream Team.” Take a look:

Georgina recently launched her new fashion range OM by G. Georgina never fails to give us major fashion goals. She and Cristiano also give us serious couple goals with their lovey-dovey pictures.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for almost five years. They have a three-year-old daughter, Alana. Reportedly, the couple is looking forward to welcoming their fifth child in the coming years.

