Debina Bonnerjee hardly needs any intro! Right from making place in audiences' hearts by playing Sita on TV to always having a straightforward approach in life, she’s quite an inspiration. Having said that, the Telly star, who recently got blessed with a baby girl is also a stunner style wise. Be it serving maternity fashion goals to turning heads in a mini on an outing, Debina knows the yay and nay’s of fashion. Well, it’ll not be wrong if we say that over the years her style has evolved and since then she has been wowing all. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Name Their Newborn Daughter Lianna Choudhary (View Post).

A scroll to her Instagram feed and her wardrobe definitely looks great. From flowy dresses, LBD to striking ethnic, the lady has penchant for all things that’s alluring and pretty. Indeed, her style file is worth a see considering it’s wearable. There’s this edgy and chic vibe to all her style shenanigans which is remarkable. And as the new mommy in town celebrates her birthday today, we take a look at her best fashion attempts. Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Become Parents To A Baby Girl; Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai And Others Congratulate The Couple.

Maternity Style Done Right!

Effortlessly Chic!

Glam in Shimmer!

Casual's = Comfort!

The Little Black Dress!

Pristine in White!

Sexy Breezy Wear!

Feminine in a Saree!

That’s it, guys! The above ones are some of the ladylike fashion gems of the television actress who wears every couture with oodles of confidence. Here’s wishing Debina Bonnerjee a fantastic birthday. Rise and shine!

