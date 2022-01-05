Bollywood's reigning queen, Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday today. After ruling over B-town for a decade, DP finally ventured into production and also became an entrepreneur by backing and investing in a few good brands. Besides being a phenomenal actor who's now eyeing Hollywood, Deepika has always been known for having a penchant for fashion. With the help of her ace stylist, Shaleena Nathani, the pretty lady has offered us many distinct looks, some of which will be etched in our minds forever. Deepika Padukone Is a Huge Prateek Kuhad Fan, This Picture Is Proof (View Pic).

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Deepika has just the right physique to nail all the silhouettes. She nails traditional six yards like no one else and her collaboration with Sabyasachi has always yielded some amazing results. Right from her red carpet outings to her promotional looks and even international appearances like at the Cannes, Padukone has always opted for eccentric choices that looked charming nonetheless. She has a huge fan base that's backing all her choices and decisions and her fashion shenanigans are always a sight to behold, not just for them but even for us. She also has a penchant for pulling some powerful pantsuit looks that look a lot more stylish on her.

To elaborate on how she dresses to express and how smartly are her looks conceptualised, here's taking a look at her sartorial choices, one pantsuit at a time. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: From Om Shanti Om to Padmavati, Check Out Traditional Looks of B-Town Actress.

Airport Styling Done Right

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If It's Red Make it 'Red Hot'

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dreamy in Checks

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Purple Exudes Royalty

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Vision in White

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An All Black and Powerful Look

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nothing Beats the Lovely Nautical Strips

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika has a lot to look forward to this year. Besides venturing into Hollywood, she'll also mark her OTT debut with Gehraaiyaan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Padukone has also signed her next pan India release with Prabhas and has another big release, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Let's not forget the lady is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood flick, The Intern. And finally, she'll also play the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's adaptation of the Mahabharata.

