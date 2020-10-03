Rihanna’s fashion show, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 has taken over social media with amazing pictures and videos. The show was studded with the who's who of Hollywood. The magnificent show introduced the new Fall 2020 collection. The best part about the celebration was the inclusivity and diversity we got to witness that included male, female, non-binary and transgender models of all shapes, races and sexualities. However, it was Demi Moore who had all eyes on her. Defying age, as usual, Moore looked like the sex goddess in a set of lacy lingerie and mesh stockings. She posed with other models, giving all the 18-year-olds a run for their money.

Throwing her age out of the window, Demi Moore was on a couch with women crawling all over her. Along with her came RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall soaring temperature up super high with their dance moves. Demi Moore with her seductive expressions and a body next to perfection, stole the show while giving us a glimpse of her breathtakingly HOT moves. Check out the pictures to see for yourself:

So honored to be a part of #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW pic.twitter.com/p6NgTV96JA — Demi Moore (@justdemi) October 2, 2020

The show is full of stunning looks from Rihanna's lingerie line on a bevy of celebrities and electrifying moments like Demi Moore sizzling in sultry black lace and Lizzo's woman in the mirror solo dance.As for the models, there was a mix of “savage” veterans and newcomers. Among those returning were Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Normani, Paloma Elsesser and Christian Combs, who’s “the latest collaborator with the brand,” Rihanna said, adding that his appearance last year “had the ladies going a little crazy.”

