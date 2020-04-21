Diana Penty Is The Cover Girl of 'The Magazine' Summer Issue, Looks Resplendent in Pastel Couture (View Pics)

Diana Penty On Pernia's Pop-Up Shop Magazine Cover (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diana Penty definitely knows how to make minimum look beautiful. The actress is known for her simple yet chic fashion sense. Her sartorial choices are nothing quirky and yet they are so trendy and loveable. She has always chosen grace over boldness and it has worked like magic. Her latest photo-shoot for the magazine 'Pernia's Pop-Up Shop' cover is just a fine example of the same. She looks stunning as ever as she flaunts pastels for this shoot. Diana Penty Shows How to Add Pastel Blue Sequins and Drama to Your Summer Wardrobe!.

The Cocktail star is seen as the cover girl of the magazine's summer issue of April/May/June 2020. She looked pretty in a non dramatic make-up look and wavy hair. With rose tinted blush on her cheeks and a matching shade of lipstick, she shows how less is more. She wore a powder blue blouse by Mishru and paired it with ruffled and feathery blue and pink lehenga by Pooja Sampat. The look is styled by Shirin Salwan. Check out this cover photo and other snaps from the shoot.

The Cover Girl

Classic Yellow

Pristine White

Like we say, she has pulled off other colours like yellow, white and maroon with equal panache. However, it would be even more dazzling had the cover been more creative with a bland white backdrop. Also, more experiment with the hairstyle would be cool too. Nevertheless, Diana steals the show with her charm in this one so the flaws can be overlooked!