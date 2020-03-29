[Exclusive] 'She' Actress Aaditi Pohankar on the Abusive Trolling She Faced: 'Diet Sabya Put It up and People Started Telling Me to Die'

She Actress Aaditi Pohankar (Photo Credits: Instagram/@aaditipohankar)

It was a firsthand-experience of a social media storm for Aaditi Pohankar. She was busy garnering praises for her role in Netflix original series, She, created by Imtiaz Ali, when hell broke loose. The actress was accused by a stylist, Pujarini Ghosh, for non-payment of dues and withholding credit.

Aaditi had posted a picture from a 6-months old photoshoot for which she had collaborated with Pujarini. The stylist accused online that she was told the pictures had not come out great and won't be used. She was not paid the full amount for the shoot, nor was she given credit in the post, which was important since the clothes were sourced on a credit-barter.

Pujarni reached out to online-fashion police Diet Sabya and the page published her story. In an exclusive chat with LatestLY, Aaditi has revealed the incessant abusive trolling that she has been subjected to over the past two days. "My last two days have been hell. I am alarmed. I had only heard that people are trolled. This is the first time I am experiencing it," Aaditi said. "I cannot tell you the amount of trolling that I have faced. They have called me names and suggested counselling."

Aaditi added, "Diet Sabya put it up, and people started messaging me, "shame", "you should die", "fuckface", "asshole" and whatnot. This was not a big deal, we could have sorted it out."

Aaditi says this was a personal matter which could have been solved without resorting to social media shaming. Although, she accepts her mistake that credit tag for Pujarini should have been in place. "I agree I did not give her credit, it was my mistake. I have been euphoric in the last seven days, replying to messages from fans and big makers from the industry. The post was handled by my social media manager and manager and they missed the point that they had to tag Pujarnin because, probably, I forgot to mention it. I have already put up an apology note regarding that on social media," she said.

In her social media revelation, Pujarini had added that she was only paid half the amount she was promised as the shoot did not work out. Regarding the new update, she demanded the full payment.

Aaditi said that she did not mind paying the stylist had she known she had to. "I was completely unaware I had to pay her, because she had a conversation with my manager. Had she asked me, I would have paid her. But she did not give me any time," the actress said.

Aaditi also explained her need to use the picture that she earlier thought were unusable. "Netflix asked for a picture. I did not have any new images. So, I gave that picture to them, which they put up and I reposted, and I forgot her name. I did make a mistake that I forgot to credit her, and I say sorry for that."

"Due to this pandemic, I could not use another photoshoot. I had just come back from Ayodhya for Prakash Jha's shoot," she added.

"The photo got released and she started messaging, she spoke to my manager Jash by evening and by night she put up the social media posts."

Pujarini added in her social media posts that she has been blocked by Aaditi on WhatsApp. "I agree I had blocked her, but it was only on WhatsApp but she was always in touch with my manager Jash. She could have called me."

So, what next? "I have emailed her. I have told her that she can take the money. But, for God's sake, there is so much happening in the world, because of which this has happened, don't add to it," Aaditi said.

"She is not ready to talk to me on the phone. She is declining that, for what reason I don't understand. I have the messages of her saying "I'll not talk to you on the phone". Eventually, we are all gonna work in the same industry," the actress added.

"Trolls have shamed an actor who has just received a breakthrough with such a good performance," Aaditi added. "She even tagged Imtiaz Ali. Don't do this to him, ya. Talk to me."

In this time of crisis, Aaditi might have received the golden advice from a veteran. She stars alongside Vijay Verma in her Netflix show whom she called up. She revealed, "I called Vijay Verma and told him what had happened. He told me, 'Welcome to stardom'".

"There was no need for the trolling, it is wrong," Aaditi concluded.