Digangana Suryavanshi celebrates her birthday today (October 15) and it’s time we laud the beauty. Right from being a prominent television face, participating in Bigg Boss to starring in films like Jalebi, Seetimaarr, and more, she’s on the right path career-wise. Well, apart from being a fabulous performer, she’s also a fashionista who has been impressing us with her bang-on style all day, every day. Her style shenanigans are charming and fabulous, just like her. Indeed, she exactly knows what suits her and accordingly dresses up. Huma Qureshi Birthday Special: A Fashion Stunner Who Packs an Edgy Spunk in All Her Appearances (View Pics).

Digangana’s Instagram account is filled with her fantastic fashion endeavours which are inspiring. From dresses, ethnic wear to dramatic outfits, her wardrobe is wow. Blessed with a lithe frame, Suryavanshi pulls off any couture with lots of grace and elegance. Another thing, we noticed about her fashion taste is that she does not believe in unnecessary skin show. And as she turns 24 today, we look at her most ravishing style statements ever. Let’s get started! Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: Chic and Contemporary, Her Style File is Always Exciting (View Pics).

In Poplush!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

In Kalki Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

In Trenbee!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

In Girls Slay!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

In How When Wear!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

In Rubab Couture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

In Ambika Lal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

In Pooja Verma!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

In Miraya by Pooja Pawan Khosla!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

In Mg By Prisha & Kritika!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the actress’ best looks ever. A scroll through her Instagram and you’ll get convinced that she is obsessed with fashion. On the work front, she will be next seen in Sandeep Kishan Film. Here’s wishing the young star lots of love and luck on the special day. Stay tuned!

