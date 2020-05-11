The Casino Trailer: Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Bohra and Sudhanshu Pandey Gamble Love and Life (Watch Video)

The Casino (Photo Credits: YouTube)

With pretty much everyone staying at home these days, to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, the digital content consumption is at an all-time high. And, certainly, the movies and series releasing on web are getting more attention relatively. Well, you will soon be able to watch Zee5 web-series The Casino, featuring Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Bohra and Sudhanshu Pandey. The first trailer of the upcoming show was released on the internet.

The first footage of the show was dropped by Karanvir on his Instagram page, which was a raw cut of a particular scene in the series. It seemed like that the show will be high on action. But the official trailer dropped that dropped today clarified that it's not the case. The show will be high on action, gambling, and sex. That is a lethal combo.

Watch The Trailer for The Casino Here:

Talking about his role, Bohra has said, "I am excited about making my digital debut because The Casino, on the OTT platform ZEE5, is a unique series, and my character has shades and nuances I haven't experimented with as an actor before."

The details of the plot are not exactly revealed through the first trailer. We know that Sudhanshu owns the biggest casino in Nepal. Mandana is the performer that drives the guests crazy. Karanvir is the eccentric heir. Mandana has performed a few steamy scenes with both Karanvir and Sudhanshu, which might become the talk of the town. The Casino is a 10 episode series whose story is based on the glitz and glamorous world of the high-society. Directed and produced by Hardik Gajjar, The Casino is shot across Mumbai and Nepal.