The Casino First Poster Out Now: Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey and Mandana Karimi Look All Set To Gamble (View Pic)

Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Bohra and Sudhanshu Pandey (Photo Credits: Agency)

ZEE5 has released the first look of their upcoming web series The Casino. Starring Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Mandana Karimi in the lead roles, the makers released the first look of the series. The Casino is a 10 episode series whose story is based on the glitz and glamorous world of the high-society. It traces the journey of a rich and humble boy Vicky who is the heir to his father’s multi-billion-dollar casino and how he eventually gets sucked into the not-so-glam high society world that is shrouded in mystery and conspiracy. Karanvir Bohra Encounters Trouble With Air India Officials, Stopped From Flying To Kathmandu At Delhi Airport While On His Way To Shoot For Web Series The Casino.

Check Out The Poster Below:

The poster sees Sudhanshu Pandey (who seems like the badass) seated across a casino table with Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi flanking him on either side. The thriller will be directed by Hardik Gajjar, the cast of the series has been shooting in Nepal for some time now and the show is all set to premiere on April 10, 2020. Along with the above-mentioned trio, the web series also stars actors Andrita Ray, Digangana Suryavanshi, Romit Raj Prasher, Mantra and Rajesh Khattar.