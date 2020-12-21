Actress Tamannaah Bhatia turns a year older on December 21, 2020. And what better an birthday gift for an actor than a poster announcing his or her film? On the eve of Tamannaah turning 31, the makers of her Telugu movie Seetimaarr, released her character poster on social media. Seetimaarr will see Tamannaah pair up with Gopichand to play a Kabaddi coach. The movie also stars actresses Bhumi Chawla and Digangana Suryavanshi in pivotal roles. Seetimaarr First Poster: Tamannaah Bhatia's Look as Kabaddi Coach Jwala Reddy Is Fierce!.

While first look posters for Tamannaah and Gopichand were released in January 2020 itself, this Tammy poster is a new one, that was unveiled by director Sampath Nandi, who also wished to scoring a hattrick with Tamannaah. Digangana Suryavanshi Talks About Working With Gopichand In Seetimaarr And Acting From A Young Age [LatestLY Exclusive].

Check Out The Poster Below:

A bright shining star was born today. Here’s our team wishing you love, power n health in abundance n a #SeetimaarrFULL 2021💥Looking fwd to scoring a hattrick with you✌🏽 Happy birthday dear @tamannaahspeaks🥳#Seetimaarr #HappyBirthdayTamannaah pic.twitter.com/lWX1Gekv2h — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) December 21, 2020

On the work front, Tamannaah has Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi on the big screens. She will also be making her digital debut with Hotstar's Tamil web series The November's Story soon. Happy Birthday Tamannaah. Here's wishing you many more working birthdays ahead!

