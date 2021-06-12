Disha Patani celebrates her birthday on June 13 and we bet she has some intimate plans of ringing in the occasion with her rumoured beau, Tiger Shroff. Disha's last release, Radhe was a big hit as a pay-per-view model and the actress is currently looking forward to her next release. And while she does that, she's also seizing opportunities to share throwback pictures from her beach holidays. Disha is a self-proclaimed water baby and is known for her obsession with the Maldives. Disha Patani Flaunts Hourglass Perfection As She Poses in a Burnt Orange Fringed Bikini! (View Pic).

Disha recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture in a pink bikini and that served as an early birthday present for her fan. The picture was definitely from one of her earlier holidays where she posed on the pristine beach while flaunting her toned body. Disha loves her bikinis and posing in them and her Instagram is filled with such super hot pictures. One look at her Instagram uploads and you will start sweating. Patani looked sensuous in her new hot click and we can't stop adoring her. Disha Patani Looks Hot & Chic During Baaghi 2 Promotions: 10 Summer Styles in Pictures You Can Recreate Easily.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Disha's professional life, she'll be next seen in Ek Villain 2 with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. She also has Ekta Kapoor's K Tina and is apparently associated with Yoddha starring Shahid Kapoor. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2021 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).