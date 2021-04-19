Actress Disha Patani showcases hourglass perfection in a new bikini snapshot she shared on Monday. Disha shared the picture on Instagram, posing on the beach in a burnt orange fringed bikini. Disha Patani in Red Calvin Klien Underwear Paired with Offbeat Crop Top Is a Feast for the Eyes! (View Pic).

The sunrays add an extra golden glow to her skin. She captioned the image with an octopus emoji.

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham. She will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai a longside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina.

