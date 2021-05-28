American rapper-singer Doja Cat is undoubtedly a stunner. She is known for her signature risque red carpet looks. And Doja always makes sure to turn heads with her bold looks. This time, at the iHeartRadio Awards 2021 the rapper-singer stunned everyone as she made a sexy eye-popping appearance in a fully sheer gown on Thursday. The Say So singer nailed the red carpet look in a see-through, full-length gown with billowing layers by Brandon Maxwell. When she twirled and smiled at the camera, her matching undies were clearly visible.

To style her overall look, Doja opted for matching long nails and statement earrings. Doja was nominated for three awards at the iHeartRadio Awards 2021. She has bagged the Best New Pop Artist award. Interestingly, the same sheer gown was donned by Gigi Hadid back in September 2020 during her maternity shoot. Now, take a look at Doja Cat's latest iHeartRadio Awards 2021 look here:

The Bold Diva

When Sexy Is an Understatement

.@DojaCat has won the "Best New Pop Artist" award at the #iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/rXGCKrcbrs — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) May 28, 2021

On the iHeartRadio Awards 2021 red carpet, Doja, 24 has spoken about her upcoming album Planet Her. She said, “It’s the most visually captivating project I’m going to be doing.” The singer also said, “We’re kind of basing it all in space. It’s about relationships and kind of run-of-the-mill relationship stuff but I love it. It’s new; the fact that it’s new makes me excited. It’s not a huge political statement, it’s just Planet Her.”

Doja never shied away from flaunting her perfect curves. During her 2020 MTV Video Music Awards performance, she wore a nude bodysuit. At Billboard Music Awards 2020, the singer had donned a sheer sequined gown.

At iHeartRadio Awards 2021, Doja was nominated for Best New Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video Choreography, and TikTok Bop of the Year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).