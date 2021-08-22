Dua Lipa celebrates her 26th birthday this year. The English singer who was earlier inclined towards becoming a model soon forayed into the singing profession and has been a 'hit' on the red carpet ever since. Dua Lips has registered many chartbusters under her name but she's also a fashion enthusiast who seldom goes wrong in that department. Her fashion moments are discussed by critics all over and she ensures that she gets it right every time. Singer Dua Lipa Gives a Sneak Peek into Her 'Animal Kingdom' (See Pics).

From picking an oversized suit with a bralette to witnessing the magic of 'sheer' fashion, Dua Lipa's choices have all been ravishing. She's a risk-taker and the same is evident in her style statements. She doesn't mind picking bold necklines or daring slits and is game for anything that's hot and chic. Her admirers have often hailed her for the singing talent that she possesses but they also have praised her for her strong sartorial skills and the confidence with which she nails it. As the 'One Kiss' singer gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, here's raising a toast to some of her best fashion moments. Have a look. Dua Lipa Looks Ultra Chic in a Golden-Yellow Vivienne Westwood Bardot Mini Dress at BRIT Awards 2021; See PHOTOS.

In Alexander Wang

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Balenciaga

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Mugler

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prada

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Saint Laurent

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dua Lipa recently made headlines when she posed beside a swimming pool in her skimpy crochet bikini. The singer looked like a bombshell and the picture clearly demanded all our attention. Posing sultrily in her beachwear, the singer was soaring temperature and we were all hearts for it. Well, if that was her pre-birthday celebration, we wonder what the actual celebration would look like!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).