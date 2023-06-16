The Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Adha with great fervour and joy. Eid al-Adha 2023 will mostly likely be marked on June 29 and June 30, depending on the sighting of the moon. Eid fashion has to be remarkable, and these styles will help you plan your Eid al-Adha 2023 outfit. From Sonam Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here are a few celebrity-inspired outfit ideas that you can take inspiration from. Eid Mehndi Designs 2023: Beautiful Arabic Mehndi Patterns and Henna Designs to Apply on Hands For Eid Celebrations

Sonam Kapoor’s Purple Anarkali Kurta

When it comes to Eid, Anarkali kurtas are our go-to outfit choice. Sonam Kapoor’s purple Anarkali kurta is perfect for the Eid festivities.

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan’s White Gharara

This simple yet classy white gharara is the perfect go-to outfit for the festivities. This traditional gharara can be accessorised with minimal jewellery.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt in Yellow Ethnic Attire

Alia Bhatt’s yellow sharara set is an elegant and stylish choice for Eid festivities. This look can be further enhanced with a braided hairstyle.

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Huma Qureshi’s Chikankari Outfit

This embroidered chikankari outfit from huma qureshi is a perfect choice for Eid. The sequins on the Anarkali set looks absolutely edgy and add a unique touch to the outfit.

Huma Qureshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut’s Green Lehenga

Kangana Ranaut’s heavily embroidered green lehenga is absolutely gorgeous! You can style this look with golden colour jewellery. 5-Minute Eid 2023 Mehndi Designs: Simple Arabic Mehendi Patterns for Eid Celebrations (Watch Tutorial Videos).

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eid al-Adha is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice or Bakrid. This is one of the most significant Islamic holidays Muslims celebrate. Prayer gatherings and traditional feasts take place on the festival day.

Wish you all a very Happy Eid al-Adha!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).