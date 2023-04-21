The holy month of Ramadan is about to end and will be marked with Eid ul-Fitr celebrations. The Eid 2023 date in India will likely be either April 22 or April 23, depending on the moon sighting. But the preparations to celebrate the happy occasion of Eid are in full swing. Especially for girls and women, who look forward to the festival giving them an opportunity to dress to the nines. Applying mehndi remains a special part of Eid celebrations. And if you are running low on time and wishing to get easy 5-minute mehndi designs, your search ends right here. We bring you a collection of simple yet latest mehndi designs, beautiful Arabic mehndi designs, and easy Indian henna patterns for the front and back hands that you can apply easily on your hand. Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak!

Eid Special Mehndi Designs

5-Minute Mehndi Design For Eid ul-Fitr

Latest Eid Mehndi Design

Dark Mehndi Designs for Eid 2023

Traditional Mehndi Designs For Eid

