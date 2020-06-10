Elizabeth Hurley Birthday Special: 7 Hottest Bikini Escapades Of The Elegant Diva (View Pics)

Elizabeth Hurley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley popularly known as Liz Hurley celebrates her 55th birthday on June 10, 2020. She’s fabulous and the world knows that! Having said that the Hollywood diva owns many positive titles like a true boss. From being a businesswoman, actress to also linked with the beauty giant, Estée Lauder, Elizabeth is a woman one can take inspiration from. Besides this, she also is a fan favourite with 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account. And on this day, when she turns a year older, we thought of flashing some of the hottest pics of the babe which will make you go bonkers this summer. Elizabeth Hurley Is Filming a Murder Mystery with Her Son Damian During COVID-19 Lockdown.

This handpicked compilation consists of photos of Liz which are hot to handle. Red, tangy, lemony and more, her IG profile is filled with her favourite clothing piece and that’s bikini. So, let’s get started. P.S: she owns an eponymous beachwear line. Elizabeth Hurley's Hot Bikini Pic Goes Viral on Instagram! Sizzling Beauty Proves Age Is Just a Number (View Pics).

First things first, celebrating pride month in a aqua coloured two-piece!

Beauty in white serving hotness to the ‘t’!!

Hello, from the glorious Maldives @chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach 😘😘😘😘

Sexy in RED!

Goofy in stripes!!

Forget the bikini for a while and look at that fit bod!

Bliss 💗

The birthday girl looks sizzling hot in a monokini!

Happy weekend 😘 @elizabethhurleybeach

And here's one colour which can set many hearts racing!

That’s it, guys! While her Instagram is full of bikini pics, the above ones are our favourites. The interesting thing to pick here is that she endorses her brand like a bosslady and that’s the kind of spirit we all need in life. Here’s wishing a happy birthday to Liz. Stay tuned!