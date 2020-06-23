Hollywood producer and co-writer of Kangaroo Jack, Steve Bing tragically passed away aged 55 on June 23. Bing died by suicide and as per reports in TMZ, he died at his luxury apartment in LA’s Century City neighbourhood. Investigations are still on though it was reported that Bing was depressed due to the coronavirus isolation. ormer US president Bill Clinton, who was a friend of Steve's, released a statement which read: "I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace." Bing was also Elizabeth Hurley former partner and is the father to her son. Recently taking to Instagram, Hurley mourned the loss of Bing. Steve Bing, Liz Hurley's Ex and Hollywood Producer Dies by Suicide.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Elizabeth shared a series of pictures with her former partner and wrote an emotional note. She said, " I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages." Elizabeth Hurley Is Filming a Murder Mystery with Her Son Damian During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Check Out Elizabeth Hurley's Post Here:

Bing has been a known personality in Hollywood. His works include Get Carter (2000), Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World (2005), Youth in Revolt (2009) and Rock the Kasbah (2015).

