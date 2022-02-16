MCU star Elizabeth Olsen celebrates her birthday on February 16. The actress who entered Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015 has soon become an integral part of its big family. In fact, some even debate if she's the most powerful superhero in their universe. Elizabeth has had an eventful journey in the last couple of years, even bagging her own TV series and receiving some rave reviews about it. However, while everyone talks about how talented she is on screen, we're here to discuss how terrific she is on the red carpet. Elizabeth Olsen Birthday Special: 7 Moments of the WandaVision Star From the MCU That Are Simply Badass!

Elizabeth Olsen's fashion choices have always been chic, delightful. Right from flaunting her bangs to sporting a chic bob cut, Olsen's hairdo was always in sync with her mood for the night. While she's not always a bold dresser, there are times when she has attempted something risque. With her plunging necklines and thigh-high slits, she has managed to make headlines and as we like to put, for all the right reasons. She's a true blue Californian who began acting at the age of four. And this explains her long association with the glamour world. Elizabeth has certainly come a long way and today, we take this opportunity to reminisce some of her best fashion attempts. WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Didn’t Know About Marvel’s Multiverse for a Long Time.

On Elizabeth's birthday, here's paying an ode to the style maverick that she is.

In Emilio Pucci

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tom Ford

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alexander McQueen

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth will be next seen with Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. We have already seen a glimpse of her interaction with the Sorcerer Supreme and that definitely looked promising. Here's hoping that she'll end up blowing our minds once again!

On that note, here's bidding adieu and wishing her an exciting year ahead. Happy Birthday, Elizabeth!

