American actress, Elle Fanning is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood. She made her debut as the younger version of her sister Dakota Fanning's character in the drama film I Am Sam. She went on to do many other films as a child artist including Babel, Phoebe in Wonderland, and Somewhere. She got her big break when she starred in the 2011 released J. J. Abrams' science-fiction film Super 8. This role gave a massive boost to the actress' career and now she is one of the most bankable names in the industry. Elle Fanning Woos Us in a Silky Pastel Blue Gucci Gown at Golden Globes 2021! View Stunning Pics of 'The Great' Star.

Fanning has done notable work in films like We Bought a Zoo, Ginger & Rosa, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Neon Demon, 20th Century Women, The Beguiled. She also had lead roles and supporting roles in John Cameron Mitchell's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York, and Sally Potter's The Roads Not Taken (2020). In 2020, she was roped in to essay the role of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia in the Hulu series The Great. Elle Fanning Birthday Special: 7 Red Carpet Appearances of the Actress that Prove She's the Princess of Her Own Fairytale.

Apart from some really great work, Elle has also been the centre of attention when it comes to fashion. She is all about being quirky, being unique and carrying herself like a boss. The actress is celebrating her 24th birthday today and we decided to dig her Instagram to talk about the statement hairstyles she has carried at some point in her career. From a pink dye to a dramatic puff hair look, check out five experimental looks of Fanning's:

The Puff Look

This dramatic look was donned by Elle for a magazine photoshoot. The long hair put down in curls and that dramatic middle raise puff give the actress a very different look.

The Classy Hairdo

Who knew a bun could be this dramatic. Elle tied her hair in a bun that made it look like a bob cut from the front and a neat bun from the back. The wavy tresses on the sides of her face made her look quite chic.

The Hairstyle With A Golden Figure

Who would have thought of putting a mini sculpture on her head as a part of a hairstyle? Well, Fanning did it anyway. She tied her hair in a wavy bun and added a rose to the look. To make it more dramatic, she added a small golden figure to the look. While this was just a joke she was trying to make, we think the actress could carry this as an iconic look anyway.

Pink Hair Dye Look

Elle has quite often experimented with her hairstyle and looks, and one fine day in 2018, she even dyed her hair pink. The hair colour looked quite nice on her and she styled it in wavy curls for a selfie in which she looked quite appealing.

It's All About The Curls

While this was just for a photoshoot, Elle donned a hairstyle where she was still wearing the hair rollers. She added a pair of sunnies and a golden dress with this hairstyle of sorts and looked quote stunning while posing for the camera.

Elle Fanning is a pretty busy actor and still manages to make the most thoughtful and stylish entries every time and we hope to see more and more of her experimental looks in the future. Join us in wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

