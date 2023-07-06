Casino Royale actress Eva Green celebrates her birthday on July 6. Though she started her acting career in French cinema, she eventually entered Hollywood and made quite an impression. Besides being a talented actress, Eva Green is also a sartorial queen whose red-carpet shenanigans have French fashion written all over them. Hailing from France, one would imagine Eva to be a connoisseur of fashion and she's exactly that. There's never a dull moment in her wardrobe and it's always a delightful sight. Eva Green Supports Johnny Depp Amid Mudslinging Defamation Trial Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard, View Instagram Post.

From a classic black evening gown to something dramatic like Iris Van Herpen's design, Eva's fashion choices are either simple or something extreme. Either way, she ensures that her choices impress her fans and fashion critics alike. Green's team of stylists does a fab job of getting it right for her, every time and she, in return, does a great job in nailing all their choices. With her penchant for bright lips and otherwise simple makeup, Eva keeps it easy but impactful at the same time. To elaborate more on her best red carpet-appearances, let's check out a few of them. The Three Musketeers D'Artagnan Movie Review: Alexandre Dumas’ Classic Novel Receives a Lavish and Stylish Modern Adaptation (LatestLY Exclusive).

Red Hot

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Dreamy

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eva Green in Green... Lame We Know!

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whimsical Choices

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Velvet Love

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Drama Meets Chic

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Eva Green!

