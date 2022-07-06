Popular French actress Eva Green celebrates her birthday on July 6. The actress cum model who was born in Paris made her acting debut in 2003 and there has been no looking back for her ever since. If you aren't acquainted with French Cinema, Eva has also done a couple of Hollywood movies, Daniel Craig's Casino Royale for example! A beautiful performer with an eye for detail, Eva is a director's actor. But besides being a performer, if there's any other quality that she has personally mastered then it has to be the art of slaying! Death In Paradise Star Josephine Jobert Wants to Be the New Bond Girl.

Eva's red carpet evolution has been incredible. Right from her initial years to the present, she has registered some stunning looks under her name and continues to be a name that we look up to. From a stunning cool, green dress to a red hot look with a cape, the red carpet has been blessed with her style fiesta on so many occasions and each time, it was better than her previous attempt. We believe that Eva was born to slay for it comes naturally to her. With no major effort, she can make even the most basic outfit look ravishing! To elaborate on this, let's quickly reminisce some of her best looks from the recent past. Eva Green Supports Johnny Depp Amid Mudslinging Defamation Trial Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard, View Instagram Post.

Keeping it Chic!

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blending Glamour and Style

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shining Like the 'Golden' Hour

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Sheer & Sexy

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making a Case for Dramatic Fashion

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Playing it Safe & Charming

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Set to Rule the Red Carpet

Eva Green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Eva Green!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2022 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).