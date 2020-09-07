Evan Rachel Wood celebrates her birthday today and it's time we invest our time in singing her praises and penning a gush fest about her. The American actress who's lauded for her stellar performances on-screen is a dreamy muse, off-screen. She's known for her impeccable red carpet choices and the way she flaunts her pantsuits, better than anyone else. Evan has always had a contemporary wardrobe, the one that extended beyond the usual, cutesy dresses. She, in fact, loves her gender-fluid fashion sense and is game for anything that's chic, no matter what the silhouette is. Westworld Fame Evan Rachel Wood Takes a Dig at Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper Says ‘Never Date a Guy Like Him'.

Evan's red carpet soiree has always been a delightful ride. From stunning Dolce & Gabbana creations to pretty Versace gowns, the Westworld actress dons anything and everything that's charming and marvellous. A muse to any designer, Evan loves her closet more than anything else and is a huge admirer of Joseph Altuzarra's work. From attending her movie premieres to promotional outings, she has her wardrobe sorted for different occasions and gatherings. There are days when she likes to flaunt her blonde hair, on other days, she simply likes tying them in a sleek bun. Westworld Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood's Show Takes Us to a Whole New World of AI and Algorithms (Spoiler-Free).

As the much-talented actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at some of her most stunning fashion appearances. You can join us in admiring her.

In Altuzarra

Evan Rachel Wood

In Dolce & Gabbana

Evan Rachel Wood

In Elie Saab

Evan Rachel Wood

In Gucci

Evan Rachel Wood

In Moschino

Evan Rachel Wood

In Mugler

Evan Rachel Wood

In Versace

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan has been in the industry for the longest of time. From being a teenage artist to a performer, we have seen her grow and become the amazing woman that she is. Here's raising a toast to her infallible self and wishing her all the happiness on this special day. Happy Birthday, Evan Rachel Wood.

