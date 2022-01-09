Rock On actor Farhan Akhtar celebrates his birthday today. The talented director turned producer and also an actor, he has so much to write on his resume. While we admired his directorial skills and also the hard-working actor that he has turned into, there's another aspect of his persona that we personally adore. Akhtar and his dapper appearances have always been a topic of discussion for us and the man surely knows how to dress well. As Farhan Akhtar Returns as Director With Jee Le Zara, Here’s What Happening to Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar is definitely no Ranveer Singh of fashion but he has his own personal style that resonates with all the boys-next-door. While he prefers tuxedos on the red carpet, he likes keeping it easy for his casual outings. A pair of smart jeans and a t-shirt is what his ideal wardrobe would look like and that's cool enough for most of us. He has also walked the ramp on several occasions and each time, he has been a perfect muse for his designers. To celebrate Farhan Akhtar and his special day, we decide to take a peek inside his wardrobe and glance through some of his cool fashion pieces.

Speaking of fashion, we are eager what a charming groom Farhan would make! There are reports that he's planning to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar in March this year and if these rumours are true, we can expect another Sabysachi fiesta in the making. But until then, here's admiring his personal style and of course, his dapper closet. Don 2 Clocks 10 Years: Farhan Akhtar Shares a Beautiful Note on the Special Day, Says ‘Only Shah Rukh Khan Could Make Don Look Cool’.

Keeping it Cool for His Airport Appearances

Farhan Akhtar

Making Formal Outfits Look Happening

Farhan Akhtar

Not a Happy Face But Definitely a Suave Look

Farhan Akhtar

Simple and Fuss-Free

Farhan Akhtar

Who's the Coolest Man in the World?

Farhan Akhtar

Casual Fashion Done Right

Farhan Akhtar

Dapper in Suit!

Farhan Akhtar

Happy Birthday, Farhan!

