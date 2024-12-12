Connoisseur of luxury wear Rohit Bal’s will has turned into a bone of contention as his close friend and former model Lalit Tehlan has claimed to be in possession of it, where a major chunk goes to him at the same time, the late designer’s brother Rajiv Bal says that the family also has a will. Ananya Panday Pays Tribute to Late Designer Rohit Bal, Wears 21-Year-Old Suit Designed for Her Mother (View Pics).

Rajiv also shared that he and his family do not know about the will that Tehlan claims to have by Rohit, who was fondly referred to as Gudda, who passed away aged 63 on November 1.

According to media reports, Tehlan had said that Rohit owned 99 percent of Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd. out of which 1 percent belonged to Billa, his brother Rajiv Bal.

Tehlan said that most of the assets fall under the company, which needs two directors. He claimed that a “major chunk” will come to him along with “movable and immovable assets, which includes his personal house, personal bank account, his fixed deposits.”

According to the report, Tehlan, who is a model and the founder of Alexander Jeans by Rohit Bal, also claimed that the designer gave his employees such as his “cook and driver a very generous amount for their long-standing services.”

Talking about Tehlan’s claims, Rajiv told the media outlet, when reached out to him, he said he also has a will and that until he sees the one with Tehlan, he cannot say anything.

Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India Sunil Sethi has been assigned as the executor of the will.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) late on November 1 night announced the passing away of the iconic designer, who was known for his lotus and peacock motifs.

The fashion designer was suffering from a heart ailment and in 2023 was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The FDCI shared a post on Instagram, which read: “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations.”

"His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA You are a legend."

The designer’s last show was at the Lakme Fashion Week in the National Capital and his muse was Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the two strutting the ramp after the grand finale.

