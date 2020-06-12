The millennial fashion basket is always sought after for its minimalism with maximal effervescence. A star kid whose fashionable tidings have us hooked is the dainty Shanaya Kapoor! Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's eldest daughter, Shanaya also happens to be fashion stalwarts Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's first cousin. Hence, fashion and its intricacies to carve a niche style come naturally to this girl. Her striking looks, elegance, poise, grace have been in the limelight even before that suggested silver screen debut. Shanaya keeps the grapevines abuzz with her shenanigans - casual outings and girly bonhomie with BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Shanaya has found solace in the styling precision of fashion stylist Meagan Concessio. The Diwali 2019 festivities had seen Shanaya ring in a sublime fervour with a Rohit Bal embroidered ensemble. She further tipped the scales in her favour with a subtle beauty game.

Here is a closer look at Shanaya's throwback always-oh-so-fashionable moment. Shanaya Kapoor Is All About Being Cute, Classy and a Little Bit of Sassy in Black!

Shanaya Kapoor - Street Style Chic

An intricately embroidered Anarkali floor-length kurta with a high neck and long sleeves from Rohit Bal was teamed with Needle Dust juttis, jewellery by Satyani, a bucket bag by Leather Garden. Sleek centre-parted hair and subtle glam completed her look. Shanaya Kapoor Is Fresh, Fabulous and Fantastic in a Folklore Inspired Arpita Mehta Ensemble!

Shanaya Kapoor in Rohit Bal for Diwali 2019 festivties (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl backed by Karan Johar and featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

