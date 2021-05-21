Arpita Mehta is another prominent name in Bollywood and her designs are adored by ladies like Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday amongst others. We recently came across Esha Gupta decked up in a stunning ochre and brown saree by the designer and that certainly had our attention. But we couldn't help but think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra's previous appearance that was more or less very similar. While the colour palette was starkly different, the ruffled design was very similar in both these options. Fashion Faceoff: Shweta Tiwari or Sai Tamhankar, Who Nailed this Hot Pink Pre-Draped Saree Better?

Esha's ochre and brown striped saree was paired with an embellished blouse and it looked stunning when put together. She kept her styling extremely simple with no jewellery but just a pair of statement earrings instead. With contoured cheeks, light eye makeup, nude lips and loose hair, she elevated her look further.

Esha Gupta v/s Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Esha Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa, who's an ardent fan of the designer loves sporting her different styles. During one of her earlier appearances, she had picked a simple black and white ruffled saree and though simple, it looked ravishing. She further complimented her look by pairing it with bold eye makeup, mauve lips, highlighted cheeks and wavy hair. Like Esha, even Shilpa opted for minimal jewellery with nothing but a pair of earrings. Overall, it was a simple but charming attempt. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Bhumi Pednekar, Who Nailed this Manish Malhotra Saree Better?

While we are having a tough time picking a winner between these ladies, what are your thoughts about them? Do you think Esha nailed it better than Shilpa or is it the other way around? Let us know by tweeting your answers @latestly or by simply choosing the option from the box below.

Esha Gupta or Shilpa Shetty Kundra - Whose Arpita Mehta Saree is Your Favourite? Esha Gupta Shilpa Shetty Kundra

