Organza sarees are new favourites among the tinsel town ladies. The Jaipur based brand, Picchika is slowly gaining the attention of all the B-town stylists and Taapsee Pannu is the newest name to join the bandwagon. After some popular celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manushi Chhillar and even Isha Ambani, Taapsee is the next name who has witnessed the sheer magic of pure organza sarees. Taapsee picked a simple but ravishing red saree for the promotions of Haseen Dilruba and her choice instantly reminded us of Alia Bhatt's previous outing. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Aditi Rao Hydari - Whose Traditional Purple Outfit Will You Pick?

Taapsee's red organza saree was very similar to what Bhatt wore for Durga Ashtami celebrations. Taapsee kept her styling equally simple by pairing it with gold studs and hair tied in a messy ponytail. She settled for dewy makeup with her outfit and looked dazzling as always.

Alia Bhatt & Taapsee Pannu

Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Alia, she had worn a very similar red Picchika saree for Durga Puja 2019. She had made appearances with Ayan Mukerji for this special occasion and looked ethereal. She too had kept styling extremely simple by pairing it with statement earrings and loose, wavy hair. Fashion Faceoff: Radhika Apte or Mira Rajput, Who Nailed This Saaksha & Kinni Outfit Better? (View Pics).

While we are having a tough time in picking the winner, who do you think nailed this saree well? Was it Taapsee Pannu or Alia Bhatt? Tweet us your answers at @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

