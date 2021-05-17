Just like Bollywood actresses, Indian television divas are also known for their fashion choices. Be it date nights, airport, or red carpet looks, they never fail to give us serious fashion goals. However, when it comes to fashion, TV actresses Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari have always brought the best to the table. There ain't an outfit Shweta can't pull off and there ain't a style Divyanka can look boring in. Both of them are the current fashion sensations.

Shweta continues to steal hearts with her awesome fashion choices while Divyanka keeps inspiring her fans with several flawless looks. Undoubtedly, both of them are trendsetters, they are always ahead of the fashion game. Now, while scrolling through the photo-sharing app with our eagle eyes open we spotted these beautiful divas flaunting their effortless style in comfortable dresses and they are looking stunning in their unique way. The duo is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, where they are shooting for the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Recently, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of her from the shoot location. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a black dress paired with an olive green-hued duster jacket. For a casual look, she opted for yellow-coloured sneakers. While sharing the picture, Divyanka wrote, "You are lucky when you have too many to choose from. Here are my recent favorites. #OnLocation #MaskOffForWorkOnly." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari has also shared a gorgeous picture of her from Cape Town on Instagram. In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a short mini skater one-shoulder dress and she is looking extremely beautiful. She kept her hair open and opted for white ballerina shoes. This latest picture is the proof that Shweta is ageing in reverse. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

While Shweta's look is simple and elegant, Divyanka gave a casual yet glamorous twist to the black dress. But whose effortless style has bowled you over? Let us know in the comment section below.

