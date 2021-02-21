Manish Malhotra sarees are quite popular in the tinsel town. While his sequined ones are currently selling like hotcakes, his other designs are equally popular and our tinsel town ladies are certainly in love with those. Bollywood's favourite designer is known for being obsessed with shimmer, sheer and sequined designs and the same is evident from his artwork. Recently Kiara Advani stepped out wearing a stunning Malhotra design and that instantly reminded us of Bhumi Pednekar's previous appearance. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

Kiara's stunning dull grey saree was loaded with sequined work. She had paired it with a plain raw silk blouse and loose wavy hair to go with. Coming to accessories, Kiara had settled for bangles and earrings and complimented her look with subtle makeup. She did look radiant in her choice and we are certainly mesmerised after looking at her.

Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Bhumi, the actress' green saree for definitely a winner. Her sequined saree when paired with no accessories amplified her look further. Bhumi had a matching sequined blouse and her soft hair with subtle makeup perfectly gelled with it. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Malaika Arora, Whose Arpita Mehta Outfit Will You Pick?

Now discussing the verdict, we are having a tough time in picking a winner between these ladies, Did Bhumi nail it better than Kiara? We don't know but you may have an answer. Have you picked the winner yet? If no, please go ahead and select an option from the box below or simply tweet us your answers @latestly.

Bhumi Pednekar or Kiara Advani - Who Won This Fashion Race? Bhumi Pednekar Kiara Advani

