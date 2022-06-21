White seems to be the season's colour, or at least our Bollywood beauties are swooning over it. Recently, we had an opportunity to witness two of our favourite actresses strut in style in their pristine white outfits. After Jugjugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani stepped out looking like a million dollars in her white ethnic outfit, it was Kriti Sanon's turn to join the bandwagon. The Mimi actress looked divine in her ethnic pick and we can't seem to stop obsessing over it. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

We bet Kiara's fond of her capes! This would explain why she prefers wearing them frequently. Advani, with the help of her stylist, Lakshmi Lehr recently stepped out wearing a white co-ord set that would look perfect even at some Indian weddings. It was a beautifully embroidered bralette paired with sleek dhoti pants and a fully embellished jacket. She further accessorised it with a choker and no earrings. With nude lips, blushed cheeks, kohled eyes, curled eyelashes and hair tied in a messy ponytail, she completed her look further.

Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Dilwale girl, Kriti Sanon, she picked a white lehenga choli from the house of Shivan & Naresh. Styled by Sanon's favourite, Sukriti Grover, Kriti looked charming in her traditional attire paired with a Kundan choker. With light pink lips, slightly kohled eyes, well-defined brows and straight, open hair, she rounded off her look. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Malaika Arora, Whose Arpita Mehta Outfit Will You Pick?

Coming to this fashion race, who do you think won it? Was it Kriti with her lehenga choli or Kiara with her co-ord set? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Whose White Outfit Will You Wear? Kiara Advani Kriti Sanon

