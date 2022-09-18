Shah Rukh Khan's darling wife, Gauri Khan, is busy making public appearances these days. The star wife who was also a part of Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (in a cameo appearance) recently attended a jewellery launch event in Mumbai and she picked a black cutout dress for the occasion. Yes, the same outfit that we earlier saw on Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress, Kiara Advani. The outfit from the house of Galvan London is priced at Rs 1,22,724, so yea, we're talking big moolah here! Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

Gauri Khan wore her black cutout dress with a stunning gemstone necklace and ditched any major jewellery. She further opted for nude-coloured heels with her outfit so as to briefly break the monotone. With highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes, nude lips and hair styled in soft waves, she completed her look further.

Kiara Advani v/s Gauri Khan

Kiara Advani and Gauri Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Kiara Advani, the actress had worn the same outfit with a scalloped cut-out on the waist. The Lust Stories beauty, however, paired her attire with heels from Christian Louboutin. She finally rounded off her look with nude lips, blushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and hair styled in simple soft curls. Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Keerthy Suresh Who Nailed Her Falguni & Shane Peacock Saree Better?

Now, that we have elaborated on both their looks, who do you think wore it better? Was it Gauri Khan or Kiara Advani? Drop your views on Twitter or choose the desired option from the box below.

Who Wore This Black Dress Better? Kiara Advani Gauri Khan

