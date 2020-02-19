Fashion faceoff: Kiara Advani or Rhea Chakaraborty - Who Sizzled in this Pankaj & Nidhi Design? Vote Now

Kiara Advani and Rhea Chakraborty fashion faceoff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Picking a similar outfit or a design is quite common and it should be in the glamour world. After all, all similar minds, think alike, right? If Beyonce doesn't hesitate to pick an outfit worn by Deepika Padukone at a global platform earlier, we see no reason why other stunners should even think before replicating someone's else look. And since we are discussing similar outfits, the recent example comes from the team of Rhea Chakraborty and Kiara Advani. While the Jalebi actress stunned us with her choice of outfit for Femina Beauty Awards 2020 appearance, it was actually very similar to Kiara Advani's previous outing. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - Who Nailed this Stunning Dress with a Bold Neckline Better?

The stunning champagne coloured gown with a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit looked ravishing on the actress and we are quite smitten by her appearance for the night. The girl further paired her look with a messy ponytail, bronzed cheeks and red lips that perfectly complemented her stunning look for the night. But hey, was her styling better than Kiara?

Kiara wore the same Pankaj & Nidhi outfit albeit with few changes at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. The sheer yellow gown looked phenomenal though we had our reservations when it came to its colour palette. Kiara further prefered to keep her hair lose with smoky eyes and contoured face. Fashion Faceoff: Disha Patani or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Looked Sexy and Sultry in Yousef Al Jasmi’s Glittery Couture?

The outfit does make for a solid creation and though it didn't receive Diet Sabya's validation, we are all hearts for it. But, who do you think sizzled in the outfit? Was Rhea better than Kiara or is it the other way round? Start voting to let us know your thoughts.