The era of Yash Chopra heroines will never be forgotten by Bollywood folks. Dressed in solid-coloured chiffon sarees is how he'd make his heroines look desirable. And while one may think his idea will resonate with only the millennials, they are most certainly wrong. Gen Z girls are equally obsessed with the idea of donning sarees for the right occasion and we have a few examples to back our claim. Bollywood girls like Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have often embraced their love for these sartorial pieces and it's time we discuss one of these many instances. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Wore This Co-ord Set Better?

This year at IIFA Awards ceremony, Ananya Panday picked a white embellished saree from the house of Manish Malhotra. Draped rather sensuously, Panday's saree was paired with a matching blouse and she looked divine in her choice of outfit for the occasion. The rest of her styling was pretty simple with glossy lips, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows and hair styled in soft curls.

Shanaya Kapoor v/s Ananya Panday

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next in line, we have her bestie, Shanaya Kapoor. Though Sanjay Kapoor's darling daughter is yet to enter Bollywood officially, she's already a social media sensation. For one of her many appearances, Kapoor had picked a plain white georgette saree that looked incredible on her. Unlike Ananya's hers wasn't embellished or embroidered but rather simple that looked gorgeous nonetheless. Shanaya styled her outfit aptly by opting for minimal makeup and a simple hairdo. Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Sobhita Dhulipala, Who Nailed This Outfit Better?

Now, if given a choice, whose white saree will you like to own? Will it be chikankari like Ananya's or something plain like Shanaya's? Drop your answers on Twitter or select the option from the box below.

Whose White Saree Did You Like? Ananya Panday Shanaya Kapoor

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2023 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).