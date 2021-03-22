New Delhi, March 21 (IANSlife): The joint phygital showcase by FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on its final day would see Bollywood personalities like Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra, Lara Dutta, among others turn showstoppers and dazzle the ramp.

The first live showcase presented by 6Degree at 5 pm would see five unique designers showcasing their upcoming collections along with their star showstoppers. Actor and ex-Miss Universe Lara Dutta would be seen walking the runway for designer Sanjukta. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan Turn Showstoppers for Manish Malhotra! View Sizzling Pic.

Lara Dutta

Pooja Hegde would be seen as the showstopper for designer Varun Chakillam, followed by a showcase by designer Shaveta and Anuj featuring showstopper Divya Khosla Kumar.

Pooja Hegde

Divya Kumar Khosla

Designer Gazal Mishra returns to the platform with television heartthrob Aahana Kumra as her showstopper.

Aahana Kumra

Television star and 'Big Boss' Season 11 first runner-up Hina Khan would be seen walking the runway for Tatwamm by Abhishek and Vinita.

Hina Khan

The Fusion Edit by Taneira scheduled to be telecasted live at 7 p.m. would showcase 12 sari collections through a symphony called 'The Song of the Forest'. The fashion film would be graced by actor Dia Mirza.

Dia Mirza

Ending the five-day fashion extravaganza on a high, Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Designer Ruchika Sachdeva of Bodice would be seeing showcasing a collection that emphasizes the importance of staying happy and finding happiness around us.

Ananya Panday

Lakme Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday would be the showstopper, drawing the curtain on the five-day joint phygital event by FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week.

