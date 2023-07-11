Paris Fashion Week took place, and Florence Pugh attended Valentino's haute couture show in Chantilly, France, wearing a stunning statement ensemble BUT...braless. Yes, she wore this dress without wearing anything underneath. It comes nearly a year after she spoke up about the body-shaming remarks she received about her exposed nipples after wearing a translucent dress to the haute couture show last summer. Florence Pugh Reveals the 'Indie Film World' Was 'Pissed Off' With Her When She Joined Marvel - Here's Why.

Pugh chose a see-through lilac dress with a huge bow in the back for this year's performance. The transparent appearance is reminiscent of the Barbie pink gown she wore during the house's haute couture presentation in Rome on July 8, 2022. Pugh looked gorgeous in both outfits as she bared it all!

In recent months, the trend of 'naked dresses' has been increasingly popular, with our favourite celebrities walking out in everything from see-through mesh dresses to full-on lingerie ensembles to pants. Florence Pugh Frees Her Nipples in Sheer Gown While Anne Hathaway Dazzles in Mini Dress at Valentino Fashion Show in Rome!

But Florence Pugh, who attended Valentino's AW23 fashion show in a totally transparent bright pink tulle gown with no bra underneath, is the undisputed queen of the naked dress.

Florence Pugh In Sheer Valentino Gown:

Florence Pugh shared her pictures with caption that read: "@pppiccioli i’m always so inspired. So grateful that we got to see the art that you and your creators and makers worked and continue to work so hard on. Stunning again. Well done to all who graced those steps, unbelievably beautiful show. @maisonvalentino"

Florence Pugh 'Frees The Nipples' Again at Paris Fashion Week in See-Through Gown:

In other news about the Paris Fashion Week, The first Saudi designer to present at the fashion gala marked a new milestone in Saudi Arabia's multibillion-dollar push into all facets of global culture. After years of clothing prominent personalities, Mohammed Ashi's haute couture presentation, his first as a member of the official roster, is "the peak of my career," he told AFP at a cocktail party this week at the Ritz Hotel in Paris as part of a costly Saudi PR effort during this fashion season.

