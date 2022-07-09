Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway are painting the Rome pink with their stylish coutures. As for the Valentino fashion show abroad, while Anne was seen opting for a shimmery mini sequined dress, it was Florence who looked gorg in sheer magenta gown that free-d her nipples and flashed her assets. Both of them looked like a modern day darlings in their respective outfits. Stunning is the word! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Chills With Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa at an Event in Paris (View Pics).

Florence Pugh:

Anne Hathaway:

The most beautiful woman in the world. That's the tweet 😁 #AnneHathaway Just imagine... pic.twitter.com/0cKBv0UnfX — 🤰👶 (@flowerypath15) July 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)