Fly or Fail: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon Keep It Slick!

Airport Style (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

As much as this popular celebrity vibe discussed and often dissed as well as loved, unfailingly, our beloved tinsel town celebrities go on to keep us hooked. With their fashion stylists helming their styles, the celebrities have mastered the subtle art of impeccable travel dressing by blending comfort and style. They zoom in and out of the city frequently, courtesy their glorious job descriptions and keep adding miles to their wallet. Whilst doing so, they also add milestones to their airport style, showing us how to pull off the latest trends in the chicest and simplest way possible. The airport-style diaries of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon had us hooked, booked and cooked.

Here is a closer look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer opted for an athleisure vibe featuring pants, jacket, a beanie and a cross-body sling. Sunnies and sporty sneakers completed his look.

Airport Style - Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Deepika Padukone

Painting yet another monochrome story, an all-green ensemble featuring a top tucked into high waist pants and layered with a jacket was perfected by futuristic sunnies, boots and textured wavy hair with nude pink lips.

Airport Style - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shahid Kapoor

The actor gave his much-loved vibe of athleisure another go featuring white tee over grey joggers, black high tops, a sleeveless jacket and floppy hair.

Airport Style - Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Janhvi Kapoor

It was an ethnic vibe for Janhvi as she took to a multi-hued ensemble and a handbag from Off White. Wavy hair and subtle glam with the uber comfortable juttis completed her look.

Airport Style - Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul opted for a printed dress featuring one shoulder and an asymmetrical hemline. Pointy toes, statement earrings, wavy hair and minimal makeup completed her look.

Airport Style - Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kriti Sanon

An embroidered black dress with comfortable juttis, curls, a mask and a backpack completed her look.

Airport Style - Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

With a plethora of looks and styles to choose from, the denizens sure have a way of perking up the travel vibe, aptly accessorized by the travel staples of a cap, hat, scarves, backpack, and the must-have sunnies! Do let us know which of these looks was your favourite by dropping in a comment.