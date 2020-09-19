Samantha Akkineni piqued up our hopes for a wardrobe as snazzy as hers with the announcement of launching her maiden fashion venture called Saaki. While we patiently wait for her endeavour to unfold and shine, Samantha regaled us with yet another splendid fashion moment from her already brilliant arsenal. A floral long dress by Nicholas coupled with a radiant smile greeted us on the gram. Florals, an obvious and must-have wardrobe essential print was just given a chic update by Samantha! A perpetual stunner that she is with her dozen infallible moments as a strong repertoire, Samantha never toes the fashion line and there are numerous plausible reasons to ponder over as to why she is counted amongst the sartorial stunners, competing directly with the B-townies.

She swears by the ethnic, neo-ethnic style sensibilities and even goes to flip these for crisp western ensembles or voluminous gowns like it’s no big deal. Her easy way of pulling off all kinds of ensembles, all whilst raising the stakes with a brilliant beauty and hair game is why we love her a lot! Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Akkineni or Daisy Shah in Preetham Jukalker Ikat Pantsuit? Who Wore It Better?

Samantha Akkineni - Floral Chicness

A floral printed gathered belted long dress from the label Nicholas was teamed up with beige strappy sandals, wavy hair, delicate earrings and subtle makeup. When Samantha Akkineni Played Mix and Match With Polka Dots, Her Thrifty Style Was All Kinds of Chic!

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

