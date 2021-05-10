Life as we all know has taken a complete turn since last year. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, work and play. We barely get to meet our loved ones; we often stay at home and this has become the new normal. And slowly and steadily, almost everyone has got a hang of the ‘work from home’ culture. Going to the office and working is not an option now; thus, all the meetings with clients and colleagues have shifted to the digital platforms. Well, thanks to the internet!

However, even when we are working in the comfort of our home; we still need to look good and presentable to make an impression. Last year, we had managed to experiment with our looks while working from home and this year too we need a style guide to amp up our quarantine fashion game. The workwear fashion has completely shifted to comfortable clothing. Interestingly, during the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Alaya F, Parineeti Chopra among others have shared several sneak peeks of their quarantine fashion. And if you are someone who wants to look polished on the screen while not messing up with the comfort factor, then you must take some key ‘work from home’ fashion inspiration from these B-Town divas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

For online meetings with clients, you can don a classy outfit like Kareena Kapoor Khan. You can easily recreate her look while working from home. Wear ripped jeans and pair them with a pastel-hued loose shirt. Tuck it in and you ready for the call.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

If you want to look simple-yet-pretty, then you must wear a comfortable cute top like Alia Bhatt. To get the look, opt for a bright-coloured top and pair it with any kind of bottoms. Keep your tresses open and flaunt a no-makeup look.

Alaya F

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

One can also opt for easy-breezy work from home outfits. And if you are some who is looking for perfect comfortable ethnic wear for attending digital meetings, then you must wear cotton Chikankari kurta like Alaya F.

Parineeti Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

If you have professional meetings with your client or boss, then a blazer can be a chic option. Style it with comfy t-shirts and loose denim pants like Parineeti Chopra.

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

For quick meetings, opt for a breathable printed pyjama set like Anushka Sharma. Just wear it before you log in for work and stay ready for the next meeting.

Hope now you able to revamp your wardrobe with stylish clothes for working from home.

